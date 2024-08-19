Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival in India, celebrates the unique bond between siblings, particularly highlighting the protective and nurturing role of brothers and sisters. Traditionally, this day symbolises a sister’s prayer for her brother’s well-being and a brother’s promise to protect and support his sister. However, beyond the festive rituals and symbolic threads, Raksha Bandhan also brings to light the often-overlooked reality of elder siblings stepping into parental roles.

As the guardians and guides for their younger siblings, elder brothers and sisters embody selflessness and dedication in their daily lives. In many families, elder siblings assume the role of second parents when circumstances demand it. Whether due to the loss of parents, financial difficulties, or other challenging situations, elder brothers and sisters often rise to the occasion, taking on responsibilities that extend beyond mere sibling duties. Sister turns farmer When both parents passed away, leaving four siblings to fend for themselves, the responsibility fell to the eldest sister.

Nineteen-year-old Mankhusi Sarkar made a critical decision: she would take care of her younger brothers and sisters, guiding them to become responsible adults while continuing her own education. To provide for them, Mankhusi turned to farming, cutting off her hair and working tirelessly in the fields. In the MV-11 village of Malkangiri District, Mankhusi has dedicated herself to raising her siblings, sacrificing her own happiness for their sake. Reflecting on her situation, Mankhusi shares, “When my parents passed away, I knew I had no choice but to step up. It was my responsibility to make sure my siblings had a chance to grow up well. I chose farming because it was the only way I could support us all.” Four years ago, Mankhusi’s mother succumbed to cancer, and soon after, her father fell ill and passed away.

Left alone, Mankhusi took on the role of guardian for her two younger brothers and sisters. One of her brothers suffers from a mental illness, and Mankhusi has taken on the burden of funding his treatment and caring for his daily needs. “It’s been incredibly tough,” she says, “but seeing my siblings in need keeps me going. I have to make sure they’re taken care of, even if it means putting my own dreams on hold.” Balancing her responsibilities is a daily struggle. She juggles household chores, cooking, and helping her siblings with their studies while also attending Malkangiri University. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m doing enough,” she admits. “I worry about how to manage everything—what to cook, what we need, and how to make ends meet. But I’ve learnt to focus on the essentials and push through.” Mankhusi has become a dedicated farmer, sowing paddy, planting rice, and tending to the land with the same determination she applies to her family. “I’ve sacrificed my own ambitions,” she says. “I don’t have time for dreams right now. My focus is solely on ensuring my siblings have a better future.” Despite the challenges, Mankhusi remains steadfast in her commitment, driven by the love and responsibility she feels for her family.

