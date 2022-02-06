New Delhi: Music has no borders. When the world heard the news of the demise of ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar, condolence messages started pouring in.

“We join India in paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away today at the age of 92. History will mark her contribution to India’s music in golden words. #LataMangeshkar #LataDidi”, wrote the US Embassy in India in its message.

“We are saddened to hear about the demise of the Nightingale of India, #LataMangeshkar Ji. Her contribution to music and her voice will always be remembered. We join the people of India in mourning. May her memory be a blessing. Om Shanti,” wrote Embassy of Israel in India in its condolence message.

“Songs are part of the culture, part of our memories. Thank you Lata. #LataMangeshkar’,” wrote Kobbi Shoshani, the consul general of Israel in Mumbai.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Légion d’honneur in recognition of her incomparable singing career. Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world,” was the message of Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France in India.

“Saddened by the tragic death of #LataMangeshkar, one of India’s greatest playback singers for over seven-decades. As the Queen of Melody, her songs spanned every genre & connected cultures through music. She would be remembered for her lasting legacy for generations to come,” wrote Farid Mamundzay, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to India.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era,” wrote Dr S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister.

“An irreplaceable loss to the nation. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music. Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar will live in our hearts forever,” writes T.S. Tirumurti, the ambassador and permanent representative of India in the United Nations.

IANS