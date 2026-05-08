By Jasmine Meher

For nearly a decade, the narrative of Odisha’s tourism was defi ned by a whisper: “India’s Best Kept Secret.” It was a moniker of intimacy, suggesting a hidden treasure trove—the sun-drenched silence of Konark, the intricate geometry of our handlooms, and the spiritual cadence of the Jagannath Temple—waiting to be discovered by the discerning few.

However, with the official unveiling of the new tagline, “Think India, Think Odisha,” the state has decisively moved from the periphery to the centre of the frame. This shift is not merely a marketing pivot; it is a manifestation of Odis ha’s transition into a high-performance tourism economy.

But as the state accelerates its infrastructure—exemplified by the upcoming Puri Coastal Marathon—a critical question emerges: Does the shedding of our secret status risk the commercialisation of the very authenticity that defines us? The rebranding is inextricably linked to long-term structural goals of economic growth. By moving towards a “Think India, Think Odisha” framework, the government is explicitly aligning itself with a national narrative of modernisation. The introduction of international-scale events signifies a desire to cater to a global demographic that prioritises experiential luxury and high-energy engagement over mere sightseeing.

Economically, this is sound. Tourism is no longer just about footfall; it is about yield. By focusing on international sporting events, eco-retreats, and organised professional conferences, Odisha is attempting to capture a high-spending segment of the market that demands world-class infrastructure.

New policy amendments, which simplify investment regulations, prove that the state is ready to trade the slow, hidden growth of the past for a faster, competitive trajectory. Yet, the historian and the cultural advocate must pause.

Authenticity, by its very definition, is often fragile. When a destination markets itself as a secret, it relies on the allure of the unspoiled. When it markets itself as a standard—a must-see, global-competitive hub—it creates a paradox. Mass tourism inherently demands mass infrastructure, which can often lead to the homogenisation of local culture.

We have seen this narrative arc play out in other regions: the rapid development of coastline resorts can lead to the displacement of traditional artisanal communities, while the push for standardised global hospitality can sometimes mute the unique regional flavour of a place. The challenge for Odisha is not whether it can attract crowds, but whether it can convert those crowds.

The upcoming Puri Coastal Marathon provides a microcosm of this tension. If managed solely as a sporting event, it could be a transient distraction. If managed as an experiential gateway, it must be intrinsically tied to the local ecology.

The route must be shielded from the environmental degradation that often accompanies mass-participation events. True high-performance tourism should not be measured in the volume of participants or the density of hotel rooms, but in the sustainability of the cultural ecosystem.

The goal should be a model where the increased revenue from global tourism is directly reinvested into our artisanal clusters—the weavers, the stone carvers, and the communities whose heritage is our greatest asset. Odisha’s new ambition is a sign of a state coming of age. We have outgrown the modes ty of being a secret. But as we demand our place on the global stage, we must retain a sense of cultural sovereignty.

This means ensuring that the digital divide—which often prevents our local artisans from accessing the global marketplace—is bridged by technology that is truly ours, designed to promote our heritage rather than merely digitise it for mass consumption.

If “Think India, Think Odisha” is to mean anything, it must mean that Odisha is the thinking person’s choice. We must prove that we are capable of being a global destination without becoming a generic one. We must not just invite the world to look at Odisha; we must invite them to understand it—on our terms, at our pace, and with the dignity that our heritage commands.

The writer is a Bhubaneswar-based author focusing on culture and social narratives.