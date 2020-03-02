BHUBANESWAR: Birla Global University organised a workshop on Women 2020: Transforming Lives here recently.

The workshop was inaugurated by former DGP, IPS Bipin Bihari Mishra, pro vice chancellor Sasmita Samanta, former professor (Economics), Gargi College, Delhi University, Archana Choudhary, faculty, Birla School of Management in the presence of vice chancellor Sudhakar Panda.

The convenor welcomed everyone and introduced the theme of the seminar. Mishra said that a woman who is a homemaker is also a very efficient leader with excellent managerial skills and play an important role in transforming the lives of others. Samanta highlighted that even in 2020, there is less number of women in leadership positions in spite of their larger representation in academic institutions.

She also emphasized on the need of creating an ecosystem that supports and encourages women in the workplace. Das highlighted the role of education and health in improving the position of women. She also said that gender disparity is an universal issue. Panda said that women have already proven that they are very efficient and reliable in every sphere of their lives.

The vote of thanks was given by Lopamudra Nayak, School of Commerce, Birla Global University.