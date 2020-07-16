Dhamnagar: In order to curb the spread of coronavirus in Dhamnagar NAC of Jajpur district, collector Gyanaranjan Das Thursday announced a 72-hour-shutdown for the NAC.

The shutdown will begin from Friday 5am and will stay in force till 5am July 20. Collector Das has requested residents of the NAC to obey all restrictions imposed during the shutdown.

Several services have been exempted from the shutdown restrictions. While ambulance and medical services will be allowed to function normally, staff and employees of block office, tehsil office, police and fire departments will also be allowed to do their duties.

Similarly, telecom service, petrol pumps, representatives of media houses can perform their duties during the shutdown. Online services will also function normally.

Notably, COVID-19 cases in Bhadrak district are rising. The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 454 of which 326 have recovered from the disease and the rest 128 are undergoing treatment.

PNN