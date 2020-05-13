Bhadrak: The Bhadrak district administration has extended the curfew at Charampa railway station as two trains carrying thousands of migrant workers are expected to reach here Wednesday.

The curfew, imposed within 500-metre radius of the Charampa railway station, has been extended until 7am, Thursday.

Notably, the district administration Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in the area.

The decision was taken to curb any chances of community transmission of the deadly virus from the returnees.

Meanwhile, 184 migrant workers from Thane area in Maharashtra Wednesday reached Bhadrak on a Shramik Special train.

Among the returnees, 51 are from Bhadrak district, 24 from Keonjhar and 22 are from Jajpur. As many as 87 of them had not registered with the district administration before coming back.

All these migrants at Bhadrak were offered food packets and water after thermal screening. Those from other districts left in buses where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. Those belonging to Bhadrak district were sent to quarantine centres in the district for 21 days, an official said.

