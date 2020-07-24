Bhadrak: The Bhadrak district administration Thursday gave its green light to celebrate Eid al-Adha and Jhulana Yatra, albeit within the ambits of COVID-19 guidelines.

It was decided at a sitting of peace committees, comprising of local religious leaders of both Muslim and Hindu communities, at Sadvabana hall of Bhadrak collectorate Thursday afternoon.

After prolonged discussions with Bhadrak Muslim Jamaat and Hindu Surakhya Samiti office bearers, it was decided to celebrate both the festivals without pomp and grandeur.

Bhadrak district Collector Gyanaranjan Das, Superintendent of Police Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, Additional Collector Shyambhakta Mishra, Additional SP Kailash Chandra Parida, Sub-Collector Pitambar Samal and several other senior officials participated in the meeting.

As lockdown restrictions imposed by both central and the state government remain in force, Hindus have been advised to celebrate Jhulana Yatra by strictly adhering to social distancing norms. Similarly, only five Muslims at a time can offer prayers (Namaz) at local mosques.

The district administration has appealed to both the communities to not gather in large numbers, under any circumstance, saying that the religious festivals should be celebrated within COVID-19 norms.

PNN