Bhadrak/Jagatsinghpur/Jajpur: In a bid to avoid public congregation at temple premises due to the auspicious occasion Sabitri Friday, district administrations of Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur imposed Section 144 around various temples of the districts till the end of the extended lockdown period.

Bhadrak District Administration said that imposition of restriction under Section 144 CrPc around temples and various religious institutions will be valid till end of the lockdown period.

Meanwhile,Jajpur Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Dhal promulgated the prohibitory orders, as gathering of large numbers of devotees was expected in and around of Maa Biraja Temple to perform rituals on occasion of Sabitri Amabasya, Friday morning.

Similarly, anticipating large number of public gatherings at various temples ofJagatsinghpur district, the district administration imposed the prohibitory orders.

PNN