Bhadrak: Bhadrak district administration Tuesday issued a list of cooked food that would be provided to the outstation returnees currently lodged at quarantine centres of the district.

The decision was taken by the district administration in order to end the controversy surrounding the quality of food being provided to the expats.

According to a source in the administration, the returnees under quarantine at two facilities in Beguniapada block of Ganjam district had complained about the quality for food being provided. At another quarantine centre in the district, the inmates had gone on a rampage complaining about the quality of the food served. They had damaged the utensils.

After videos of these incidents went viral, all the district administrations have decided to release the list of food menu being provided to the inmates each day, so that there will be no further complaint from the returnees.

According to a source, inmates will be served egg curry thrice a week and fish or chicken curry once. For those who are vegetarians, paneer or mushroom preparation will be a part of the menu.

In the no vegetarian days, breakfast will comprise of green peas curry which will be served either with puri, idli, masala upma or flattened rice upma. Inmates will also be given evening tea along with light snacks such as puffed rice or biscuits.

District collector Gyana Das said that children below six years will be provided with a glass of milk or Horlicks once every day.

PNN