Bhadrak: As many as 13,000 people have been evacuated in Bhadrak district to cyclone shelter homes till Wednesday morning. Cooked food, temporary beds, candles and other essential commodities were made available for the people taking refuge in the shelter homes.

The wind speed in the district was recorded at 77km per hour since Wednesday morning. The district administration has issued high alert for 72 sea side villages in the district.

Three NDRF team and two ODRAF team are deployed in rescuing people to the cyclone shelter homes.

On the other hand, many trees were uprooted in Bhadrak Wednesday after strong winds and rainfall battered the district as an effect of cyclone Amphan. In the morning, the fallen trees blocked the roads for a few hours causing traffic snarls in several parts of the district.

The fire service team was seen clearing a blocked road near R&B Office Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities and emergency service personnel.

