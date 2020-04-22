Bhubaneswar: Bhadrak district administration declared nine panchayats under Basudevpur block as containment zones after three more COVID-19 positive cases were detected from the block Wednesday.

The district administration has also issued a notification regarding this. In the notification it is mentioned that 22 villages under the nine panchayats of the block have to be sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sources said that the district administration has divided the nine panchayats in four zones. Padmapur, Lunga, Sugo and Eratal panchayats come under Zone-I. Kharida Binayakpur and Guago panchayats come under Zone-II.

Similarly, Laxmidaspur and Balimeda panchayats come under Zone-III while Adhuana panchayat come under Zone-IV.

The district administration will distribute essential commodities to the villagers of these containment zones. The district administration directed all the government and private organisations of the area to close their organisations.

