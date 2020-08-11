Bhadrak: The Bhadrak district administration imposed Section 144 Tuesday on all religious sites and places of worship till August 31. This has been done to prevent public gatherings ahead of festivals. As COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise in the district, this decision was taken.

Also read: Dhenkanal district administration imposes Section 144 on 14 shaiva peethas

A number of important festivals are around the corner. Among them the Janmashtami festival is on currently. Other impending festivals are Ganesh Puja, Nuakhai and Muharram. District Collector Gyana Das promulgated prohibitory orders to maintain peace and harmony in and around all the temples, mosques and other religious places in Bhadrak district.

There is sufficient ground to initiate proceeding under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), as immediate remedy is desirable, revealed an order issued by the district collector. Anybody violating this order will face prosecution under the penal provision of Disaster Management Act-2005, read the order.

PNN