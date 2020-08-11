Bhadrak: COVID-19 tally in Bhadrak district Tuesday crossed 1,000 mark as it reported 83 new cases. With the fresh additions, the district’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,068.

Among the 83 new cases, four cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 79 contracted the virus locally. The district administration has meanwhile started shifting the patients to COVID-19 hospital. Similarly, their close relatives and neighbours have been asked to be under quarantine.

With the district’s tally surpassing 1,000 mark and the local cases being continuously more than those from quarantine ones for last few days, the people here are in a state of panic. And it has been a tougher task for the district administration to check the spread.

Of the 1,068 patients, 733 patients have so far been discharged from COVID-19 hospital after their recovery and 331 are still undergoing treatment. So far, four patients have succumbed to the disease.