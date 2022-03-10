Bhadrak: Archana Kar of Bant area in Bhadrak district who was pursuing her medical degree in Ukraine returned home Tuesday.

Archana was one of the hundreds of other Indians who had taken shelter in a bunker in war-ravaged Ukraine. Her father Umakant Kar and mother are on cloud nine after getting their daughter back home safe.

Archana said she along with others used to stay in the bunker after war took serious turn.

“Hundreds of students were stranded in the bunker for seven days. There was no food and water with me for two days. Air strike from Russia was getting horribly devastating and saving life was beyond dreams. Thanks to Indian government’s Operation Ganga, we could return home safe and sound,” she added.

PNN