Bant: As per direction of the State government, the Bhadrak-Keonjhar border has been sealed, brining the traffic movement on Bhadrak-Anandapur state highway-53 to a halt.

Bant police has put up barricades at Basantia Bazaar, the border of Bhadrak district and on the other side in Keonjhar district Nandipada police are guarding the border of Keonjhar district.

With the Bhadrak-Anandapur border having been sealed, unnecessary vehicle movement has come down. However, ambulances and vehicles engaged in transporting essential commodities are plying.

Notably, Odisha’s fourth coronavirus positive case is a 29-year old male of Bhadrak with a travel history to Dubai. While there has been a palpable fear in Bhadrak district since the news broke out, the administration is pulling all stops to contain the spread of the virus.

While the Dubai returnee is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack, some people and kin who came in contact with him are also undergoing treatment at isolation wards of SCBMCH.

The district administration has already kept 3,905 beds ready to deal with cases of coronavirus. There is a plan to set up a 50-bed isolation centre in 218 panchayats each. Besides, 50, 51, 60 and 150 isolation beds will be set up in Basudevpur municipality, Dhamnagar NAC, Bhadrak municipality and in Chandbali NAC respectively.

PNN