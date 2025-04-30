Basudevpur: When people speak of library movement in Odisha, they often think of Nayagarh’s legendary Dasarathi Pattnaik, popularly known as ‘Dashia Ajaa’. But another figure from Basudevpur region of Bhadrak district, 59-year-old Bikash Kumar Satapathy, has quietly carved out a similar legacy.

Satapathy, who runs a library and museum in Basudevpur, has preserved a rare collection of 1,200 palm leaf manuscripts.

His vast archive also includes more than 1,100 antique coins from India and abroad, rare and discontinued postage stamps, century-old radios, fossils of marine species, ancient clocks, traditional weights and measures, ancient betel boxes, lanterns, oil lamps, and handcrafted tools and weapons.

Satapathy said a passion grew in him when ‘Dashia Ajaa’ had visited his village carrying his iconic headwrap and staff. He was in Class VIII then. He met the library legend and interacted with him. Inspired by his words – Man is greater than wealth. Help as many people as you can – Satapathy began to envision his own contribution to the cause of mankind.

In 1990, he founded Lokanath Library and Museum in Madanapur, a coastal village in Balasore district’s Bahanaga block. He named it in honour of his grandfather.

What began as a simple passion for books soon turned into a full-fledged mission. Satapathy scoured several beaches for marine life specimens, contacted authors for books and magazines, reached out to scholars for palm leaf manuscripts, and even obtained rare coins from people staying abroad.

Today, his library has grown from a modest collection of 15 magazines to over 35,000 books and periodicals, a testament to a lifelong devotion to preservation and learning.

Despite doing post-graduation in Odia language and literature, he turned down job opportunities to dedicate himself to the library movement. Undeterred by numerous challenges, including financial hardship, personal setbacks, and family issues, Satapathy transformed the library and museum into a major institution.

Following his matriculation, he published his first children’s book, ‘Shukhila Gachhara Dashati Patra ‘O’ Dashati Phula’ (Ten Leaves and Ten Flowers of a Dry Tree). After completing his higher secondary education, he published another book titled ‘Kau Koili’ (Crow and the Cuckoo), which helped him build connections with several prominent writers across Odisha.

In 1996, he launched a children’s magazine titled ‘Bai Chadhei’, adding a new dimension to his editorial work. In 2006, he relocated the library and museum to ward no-12 under Basudevpur Municipality. Since then, researchers, students, and visitors have frequented the space to access reference materials and view a wide collection of rare artifacts, all offered to the public free of cost.

He has been actively leading the ‘Quit Mobile, Read Books’ campaign for the past 10 years. He, along with his colleagues, visits schools and educational institutions to encourage children to adopt reading habits and minimise their screen time.

He also participates in various cultural fairs and public events, where he showcases rare exhibits to educate younger generations about Odisha’s ancient heritage and traditions.

According to him, the library and museum, which he runs independently, aim to inspire young people to protect their roots, environment, and native villages.

