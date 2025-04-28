Joda: An alleged technical flaw dating back to 1980s, when construction of the Kanpur dam on Baitarani river began, has rendered the downstream of the river go parched. The construction of the dam, the second major river dam project in Odisha, is yet to be completed.

Sources said that the dam authorities, without making any alternative arrangements, have stopped the river’s flow and are now building a depletion switch. As a result, the complete cutoff of water is severely impacting both agriculture and industry on downstream of the river.

The Baitarani River originates from the Gonasika hill in Keonjhar district, flowing over 360 km before merging with the Brahmani river near Dhamara in Bhadrak district, and ultimately draining into the Bay of Bengal. A major dam project at the river’s upper catchment area, near Kanpur under Joda block in Keonjhar district, was commissioned in 1968. The construction began in 1980 and is on its last leg.

However, the river’s flow was abruptly stopped for last few days, causing significant resentment among the local residents downstream who rely on the river for water. The lack of water and the resulting fall in groundwater levels have created a state of distress in the region.

While farmers have reportedly taken to protests, several industries that draw water from the river, including Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL), Tata Steel, and BRPL are facing operational challenges.

The scarcity has prompted some industries to start laying their own pipelines to secure water supply.

Due to the reduction in water flow, water leakage from canal sluices is now visible, disrupting the supply of irrigation water to farmers’ fields. The severe heat and drying up of water sources have left residents of the river basin areas facing acute hardships.

The water crisis is affecting a wide region, starting from the Kanpur dam and extending through Champua, Turumunga, Udaypur, Patana, Anandapur, and into Jajpur.

Prasad Ranjan Panda, a senior engineer of the Kanpur irrigation project, said a technical flaw from the 1980s has caused today’s difficulties. He explained that river water was not properly conserved, and depletion switches were not installed at crucial points during the dam construction. “Because of that, efforts are now underway to build these depletion switches to retain water in the dam,” he said.

However, the work is time-consuming, and, as a result, there is no flow of water into the river at present. Panda said that by June, after the start of the monsoon, canal gates at the dam will be opened to allow high-volume water flow into the river.

“Had the depletion switches been constructed when the spillway was originally built, today’s crisis could have been avoided,” he said, adding, the installation of the switches will help stabilise the dam’s structure and restore the river’s natural water flow.

Panda assured that the work will be completed before the beginning of rainy season.

Sub-Collector visits Kanpur dam

Meanwhile, Champua Sub-Collector Umakanta Parida visited the spot and took stock of the situation Sunday. He assured to take steps to supply water to the farmlands of farmers.

Accompanied by Block Agriculture Officer Sarada Hansda and Assistant Agriculture Officer Ramamani Sahu, Parida discussed about ways to combat the present situation.

He also interacted with project engineer Prasad Ranjan Panda and officials of Agriculture and Rural Water Supply departments, farmers and industrial firms on the issue. He said farmers will be supplied with water on a priority basis as per the order of Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh.

A mega water pump of 170 HP will be used, which will benefit 1,500 farmers in 10 villages, while 132 lift irrigation points have also been installed, he added.

PNN