Jajpur: The state government’s recent decision to allow three more industries to draw water from Baitarani river has not only left the farmers of Jajpur and Keonjhar districts in a state of uncertainty over possible crop failure, but also posed a threat to the very existence of the second largest river of the state, a report said. The decision is also likely to put an end to the historic Baruni Snana, performed in Baitarani river, it added.

The report said in addition to five previously approved slurry pipeline projects, the Water Resources department has recently granted Rungta Mines Ltd, Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd, and Feeders Electric and Engineering Ltd the permission to draw water from Baitarani river basin.

Residents of Jajpur and Keonjhar districts fear that continued industrial use will deplete the water level of the river, thereby reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation. Replying to a query by then Keonjhar MLA and now Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly July 15, 2022, former Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb revealed that 12 industrial projects had been given approval for transport of minerals via slurry pipelines under the State Single Window System. Of these, five relied on Baitarani, while one each used Brahmani and Ardei river water.

Similarly, five others could not determine their water source. The total estimated water demand was over 110.46 cubic metres per second. Companies like Brahmani River Pellets Ltd, JSW Utkal Steel Ltd, Triveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd, AMNS India Ltd, and Essar Minmet Ltd had already received permission to extract water from Baitarani for slurry pipelines extending to Paradeep and Duburi-Joda-Koida regions.

Similarly, Rungta Mines Ltd was granted access to Brahmani river water. Companies like MSP Sponge Iron Ltd, Ardent Steel Ltd, Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, GV Mines Minerals & Metals Pvt Ltd, and Bhushan Steel Ltd were named, but their water sources were not fi nalised at that time. Considering this, river protection committees had previously submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that if water intake approvals are given in a no-holds-barred manner, Baitarani and other rivers would dry up in summer.

Again March 12, 2025, Water Resources department approved Crackers India Alloys Ltd to withdraw 0.5 cubic metre per second from Sona River, a tributary of Baitarani. The same day, Rungta Mines Ltd received permission to extract 0.112 cubic metre per second from Fulmanali Nala, another tributary of the river. Feeders Electric and Engineering Ltd was also allowed to withdraw 0.98 cubic metre per second from Baitarani basin March 5, 2025.

Previously, authorities permitted Dhamnagar Textiles and Food Park to extract 1.22 cubic metre per second from Akhuapada Barrage, downstream of Baitarani. Additionally, Kanupur Irrigation Project in the river basin had already been approved to extract water. However, to safeguard winter and summer crops, the department imposed restrictions on water withdrawal from February to June. Baitarani, originating from Gonasika Hills in Keonjhar, now faces the risk of excessive industrial use. If this goes on, the historic Baruni Snana, a major religious bathing ritual, may itself become a history.

Significantly, about 13,100 hectares of farmland across Jajpur Sadar, Dasarathpur and Binjharpur blocks could lose irrigation water, severely impacting farmers. Many in Jajpur accuse the government of favouring industries over public welfare. While residents struggle to access safe drinking water, authorities are approving water extraction for private companies, sparking intense debate over resource allocation and environmental sustainability. Convener of Nadi Banchao Andolan Harekrushna Panda said, “Residents of the riparian villages will face problems in accessing safe drinking water and meeting other daily needs.” He also added that thousands of hectares of farmlands that depend on this river for irrigation purposes will receive a jolt. “We urge the government to take alternative steps for larger public interest,” said Panda.