Buguda: A man accused of poisoning his wife and daughter to death two years ago was arrested Wednesday. The accused, identified as Krushna Chandra Bishoi of Pochalundi village under Balipadar police outpost in Ganjam district, was absconding since the incident.

According to reports, Krushna married Arati, the elder daughter of Shankar Mallik from Mandar village under Polasara police limits, May 24, 2020. At the time of the marriage, the bride’s family provided various gold ornaments, household items, and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, as per the demands from the groom’s family.

However, Arati’s in-laws were reportedly not satisfied and continued pressuring her to bring an additional Rs 2 lakh and a motorcycle from her parents. Arati’s father somehow managed to give Rs 1 lakh to her in-laws, who, however, never relented. They even threatened to kill Arati if she failed to meet their demands.

On the night of June 25, 2023, Arati and her two-year-old daughter were found unconscious due to poisoning and were rushed to Bhanjanagar Hospital. Tragically, when Arati’s father reached the hospital the next morning, both his daughter and granddaughter had already succumbed. Arati’s father lodged a complaint at Buguda police station accusing her in-laws of killing his daughter and granddaughter for dowry. The police registered a case (457/23) and started an investigation. While Arati’s mother-in-law and father-in-law managed to secure anticipatory bail from the High Court, Krushna was at large. Acting on the orders of Buguda police station in-charge Sitaanshu Shekhar Mandhata, a four-member team led by Balipadar outpost officer K Niladri Reddy tracked down Krushna near Balipadar while he was attempting to flee Wednesday. He was taken into custody and later produced in court, said Mandhata.