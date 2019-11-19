Bhadrak: Bhadrak town police are on the lookout for a man who got employed as a teacher with a fake certificate. The man was recently dismissed from the job by the Odisha government’s Education Department.

Sources said, the man managed to get the job of a ‘Sikshya Sahayak’ by furnishing a fake certificate, which claimed that he had successfully completed the plus-2 course. Since 2011 he had been working in a school under Dhamnagar block in this district as a junior teacher.

Acting on a complaint, the district education department did verification with the concerned board and came to know the certificate furnished by the man was fake. Then at the direction of the Collector, Dhamnagar block education officer dismissed him when he had already been in the job for eight years.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the district education officer, the town police has registered a case and launched a manhunt for the absconding fraudster.

PNN