Bhandaripokhari: Bipracharan Dalei is a teacher by profession in Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak. His immense love for birds has earned him a name in the locality.

Some observed that considering his love for birds, it will be apt to call the 37-year old a ‘birdman’.

He has been feeding over 350 birds belonging to 40 to 50 species every day over last 22 years. He considers them to be integral part of his family and spends a lot of time and money for them.

A community resources teacher at Dhamnagar, Bipracharan has been feeding hundreds of pigeons and other birds by spending thousands of rupees from his pocket.

Bipra recalled the day when his love for birds developed. “It was in 1995. I was studying in Bhubaneswar. One morning I went to a milkman’s house to bring milk. There I saw he had varieties of birds. I thought of making a mini bird sanctuary at home,” he added.

All his family members also help him in taking care of birds.

First, he kept two birds and they were groomed well. Later, the list of bird species continued to get longer. Now he tends 40 to 40 varieties of birds including foreign birds.

“Feeding these birds gives me immense pleasure. I feel happy when they come to me and eat off my hands. I love them as they love me. Sometimes they even come and sit on my shoulders,” he said.

He beckons birds in their individual names like Hara, Tira, Choupar, Bateri, Nila, Sinduri and Baghua according to the colour pattern of their feathers.

The birds can recognize him from afar. Hundreds of pigeons will be waiting for him every morning and rushing towards him even before he comes out with feeds. He spends at least 3 hours a day to feed and play with birds numbering about 350.

He has invested lakhs of rupees in infrastructure like roosting, dovecotes and shelters of the birds. Rs 15,000 is spent towards purchase of paddy, wheat, peal millets, mustards, green millets and breads while he spends Rs 5,000 more on medicines every month.

“I am emotionally attached to them, forming a bond with them. They rush towards me as soon as they see me,” he said.

He says, birds need not to be caged while one needs to win their trust and love. Birds are free to come and go at their will. At night, they come back to roost in their dovecotes and roosting places.

His attachment with the birds is such that the moment Bipra signals them with specific sounds, hundreds of birds come to him within minutes. He says the cacophony of birds while moving in yards and above his roof brings solace to his heart.

Bipra’s brother Bhaktacharan is a veterinary doctor. He helps Bipra in treatment of sick birds and their immunization.

Last year, Bipra was in a great shock when he lost about 80 pigeons to an unknown disease. “If you love birds and animals, they will love you back,” he noted.

“Feeding these birds gives me immense pleasure. I feel happy when they come to me and eat off my hands. I love them as they love me. Sometimes they even come and sit on my shoulders,” he said.

PNN