In this viral video, a road can be seen flooded following heavy rain. A bike rider tries to get out of the water-filled area with his mother sitting behind him. Just then, a Thar approaches from the front, and its driver drives the vehicle at speed without stopping. As the Thar passes through the water, a strong wave pushes the bike, causing both mother and son to fall into the water.

After a while, both of them get up and leave on the bike. Someone present nearby captured this incident on camera and shared it on social media. People are criticizing the irresponsible act of the Thar driver. This video is becoming very viral on social media.

This viral video has been shared on the social media platform X by an account named @mukesh1275. The caption of the video reads, “Does something else start running in the veins instead of blood as soon as the steering of a Thar comes into your hands?” After watching this video, people are seen getting very angry at the person driving the Thar, while some people are seen defending him.