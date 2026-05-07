Bhadrak: A NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after fearing poor results in the medical entrance examination.
The incident took place at a rented house near the Bhadrak Treasury Office in Odisha.
The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Prakash Barik of Nandur village under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district. He had appeared for the NEET examination while staying in Bhubaneswar and had reportedly scored 330 marks in his first attempt.
Later, he returned to Bhadrak and stayed with his parents in the town while continuing his studies.
The student’s mother said he often remained worried about his results and repeatedly told family members that he would not be able to achieve anything in the future.
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