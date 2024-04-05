Chandigarh: Legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s grandson, Yadvinder Sandhu, Friday, hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s jailed image continued.

“This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after watching this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends, I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities,” said Sandhu.

“Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the people of the country. Contrarily, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal is facing jail time over alleged corruption charges,” the grandson added.

The AAP, on Thursday, placed a photoshopped image of Kejriwal — currently lodged in Tihar jail — between the images of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, at the CM’s official residence.

The decision triggered a political row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the AAP of “insulting” national heroes.

The photoshopped image, which shows Kejriwal behind bars, surfaced when the Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in a video, read out a message from her husband to AAP workers.