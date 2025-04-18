New Delhi— In a landmark recognition of India’s cultural and philosophical heritage, the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra have been inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, the Ministry of Culture announced this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the development “a proud moment for every Indian across the world.”

“The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture,” Modi posted on the social media platform X.. “The Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world.”

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who first shared the news on X, described the recognition as “a historic moment for Bharat’s civilizational heritage.”

“The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register,” Shekhawat wrote. “This global honour celebrates India’s eternal wisdom and artistic genius. These timeless works are more than literary treasures—they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat’s worldview and the way we think, feel, live, and express.”

A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for… https://t.co/ZPutb5heUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

With the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra, India now has 14 entries in the UNESCO register, which aims to preserve documentary heritage of global significance.

The Bhagavad Gita is a revered Hindu scripture and spiritual text, often considered a guide to life and duty. The Natyashastra, attributed to ancient sage Bharat Muni, is a comprehensive treatise on drama, dance, and music, and forms the foundation of Indian performing arts.

PNN