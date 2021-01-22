Mumbai: Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, 80, passes away at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, at around 12.15 pm today after prolonged illness. He was unwell for the past three months due to increasing weakness and was under treatment at Apollo Hospital.

Apart from religious music, Chanchal has also won accolades in Hindi film industry. He had won the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for a song ‘Beshak Mandir Masjid’ of the 1973 movie Bobby. He had a special place among popular bhajan singers in India. Not just in Punjab, he was recognised for his singing in almost all of north India. His jagratas had a craze of their own with listeners flocking to his performances.

Narendra Chanchal was born in a religious Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar October 16, 1940. He grew up in a religious atmosphere which inspired him to start singing bhajans and aartis.

Singer Daler Mehndi mourned his demise, tweeting, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”