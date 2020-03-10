Bhanjanagar: They celebrated Holi in a different manner without colours. They did so not for their own happiness but for the benefit of others.

A group of youngsters belonging to Landeisahi under Bhanjanagar block in Ganjam district Tuesday cleaned up a drain which had been clogged for over a year. They said that it was their way of observing Holi, a move which was appreciated by all and sundry.

The drain has always been full of garbage all the year around. After showers, murky garbage-filled water would flood the streets making it very difficult to commute. The stench used to be unbearable. During monsoons the problems compounded, the drain became a breeding place for mosquitoes. Residents near the vicinity of the drain were the worst sufferers. Repeated appeals to the administration to get the drain cleaned fell on deaf ears.

“We were told by local panchayat members that it did not have funds to clean the drain. So we decided to take things into our own hands and clean it. We are happy that we could do something for the society,” a member of the team said. “One also has to remember that there is the coronavirus scare. So it was imperative that hygiene should be maintained. So we decided to clean the drain and celebrate Holi in this manner,” another member added

PNN