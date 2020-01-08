Bhubaneswar: Normal life may be thrown out of gear due to an all-India strike (Bharat bandh) called by various trade union bodies in the country, Wednesday.

For safety and security reasons, private bus owners have decided not to ply buses Wednesday while train services are likely to be affected as the trade union leaders have decided to block train lines at several places. Not only central trade unions, but also various federations representing postal, banking and employees of other sectors, 256 farmer outfits and others will actively participate in the 12-hour bandh, said CPI leader Ramkrushna Panda.

“The strike will be observed against the anti-people policies, inflation, government-sponsored violence in educational institutions and other issues affecting the common man,” he said. Excluding emergency services like ambulance, fire and examinees, other vehicles will not be allowed to play on roads, he said.

Speaking about the bandh, CPI (M) leader Janardan Pati said, “We have carried out 18 strikes in the past ten years protesting anti-worker policies of the Centre. This will be the 19th strike. However, the government continues to maintain the same anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-worker stand. Major political parties will support the strike in

Odisha along with masses from across the state.”

Pati claimed protestors will not indulge in violence or disturb law and order. “We have requested police to identify and detain anti-socials who take advantage of such protests to create problems for common people,” added Pati.

The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in order to avoid any untoward incident in the capital city during the bandh. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahoo said they have been making elaborate arrangements keeping in view the bandh called by the trade unions and various political parties.

“We will deploy 15 platoons of police in the capital city to ensure smooth traffic movement on highways and train movement at stations Wednesday. Police stations in the city will be provided with strike forces. Commissionerate police will also deploy strike forces at important places in the city during the bandh. Senior police officers have also been instructed to keep a watch on the situation,” Sahoo said.