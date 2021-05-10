New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra. The supply of ‘Covaxin’ has started May 1 onward, Bharat Biotech’s managing director Suchitra Ella said Monday. The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying the vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

“Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of Covaxin to the following state govt’s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24×7,” Ella tweeted.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Bharat Biotech announced April 29, a cut in the price of ‘Covaxin’ for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose.

This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold ‘Covaxin’ to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

India has announced expansion of its Covid-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

Fresh doses

Meanwhile the Health Ministry said Monday that over one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs. Also most states and UTs will receive over nine lakh additional doses within the next three days. The Centre has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses, the ministry said.