Hyderabad: A day after ‘Bharat Biotech’ slammed Serum Institute of Indias (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla for his ‘water’ comment about some COVID-19 vaccines, both companies jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of the antidote in India and the world. Both Bharat Biotech and SII said saving lives and livelihoods was the most important task for them.

The two companies issued a joint statement posted on their respective twitter accounts. The statements were given by SII CEO Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella. They communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines.

They said the vaccines were a global public health good and have the power to save lives. The vaccines will also accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest, the statement said.

“We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for the people and countries alike. We hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines,” the statement said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Sunday the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by SII and Covaxin of the city-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in India.

The two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued emergency use authorisation in India. Now the focus was on manufacturing, supply and distribution. People who need it the most will receive high-quality, safe and efficacious vaccines, the two companies said.

Also read: Bharat Biotech rubbishes criticism, says its vaccine is safe

“Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity. We consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth roll out of vaccines. Each of our companies continues their COVID-19 vaccine development activities as planned,” the joint statement said.

Poonawalla earlier Tuesday tweeted that there would be a statement clearing up miscommunication with regard to Bharat Biotech.

“I would like to clarify two matters; as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made,” he had said.

Covaxin is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials involving 24,000 volunteers.