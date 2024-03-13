Bhubaneswar: The Bharat SaaS Yatra, an initiative to celebrate and nurture India’s Software as a Service (SaaS) sector, commenced its journey from Bhubaneswar.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Srusti Academy of Management in association with Startup Odisha in Bhubaneswar Tuesday, was attended by over 100 prominent people and industry stakeholders.

Omkar Rai, executive chairman of Startup Odisha, said, “The Bharat SaaS Yatra marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in Odisha. We are proud to be the first destination for the Yatra, which will undoubtedly ignite the aspirations of countless entrepreneurs across the nation.”

“Through the Bharat SaaS Yatra, we aim to celebrate the resilience, innovation, and collective spirit of India’s SaaS community, while paving the way for a future filled with limitless possibilities,” said Maneru, founder of Bharat SaaS Yatra.

The Yatra will traverse through 20 cities across the country, orchestrating immersive SaaS exhibitions to showcase the accomplishments of the SaaS ecosystem, an official statement said.

India currently hosts approximately 7,000 SaaS companies, generating a revenue of $12-13 billion. To support and amplify this momentum, the Bharat SaaS Yatra has forged partnerships with several state agencies like Startup Odisha, SaaSBOOMi, Upekkha, and other ecosystem players from SaaS.

PTI