New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday asserted that the country will not bend to terror and that those responsible for the killing of tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared.

After laying wreaths on the bodies of those killed in the terror attack, he said on X that “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared,” he said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

