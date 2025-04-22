Pahalgam: At least twenty-six tourists were killed and several others injured Tuesday in a terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Gunfire was reported in the area, and officials said the assailants were dressed in camouflage. Security sources believe the attack was targeted.

Military helicopters were deployed to evacuate the wounded from the remote upper meadows of the valley.

The attack took place around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as ‘mini Switzerland’ because of its lush green meadows.

The terror attack came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance is on a four-day visit to India along with his family. He was in Rajasthan Tuesday.