Bhubaneswar: Following Odisha Chief Minister’s order regarding a judicial probe into the alleged police brutality against an Army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur Police Station, Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday called off its plan to hold a six-hour Bhubaneswar bandh September 24.

Senior party leader Debi Prasad Mishra Monday told media persons that the six-hour Bhubaneswar bandh has been called off as the state government accepted the Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik’s demand of initiating a judicial probe into this sensitive issue.

As per the reports, the Army officer attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiancee had gone to the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage September 15.

A source said that an argument ensued between the police and the Army officer and his fiancee at the police station.The Army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three policewomen dragged his lady friend into a cell of the police station. Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

As many as five police officials have been placed under suspension by the state police following widespread furore over the incident.

