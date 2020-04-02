Bhawanipatna: Despite the implementation of the 21-day lockdown, many people all across the country are flouting it imperiously. Now the administration in this town has decided to act ‘tough’ against those who break the lockdown which has been imposed here to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, the Kalahandi district administration and police in this town have started enforcing lockdown in a very strict manner March 30 onwards. Several roads in this town have been sealed while police are checking identity cards of people who have stepped out of their homes.

The local administration has insisted on social distancing and warned people not to step out of their houses unless there is an emergency. In case rules are broken police have said that fines will be imposed and vehicles seized.

Acting on directives of Kalahandi District Collector Gavali Parag Harshad and SP Battula Gangadhar, barricades have been put up in almost all the roads of this town. This has been done to regulate the movement of the residents of this town and their vehicles.

The district administration has closed down weekly and daily vegetable markets here. It has given permission for vending of essential commodities from 6.00am to 11.00am, by maintaining the social distancing norms.

