Kesinga: Two poems written during the lockdown period has earned Bhabani Shankar Nial international recognition as noted Italian poet Emanuela Rizzo has translated the two pieces of poetry into Italian.

Active in the literary field for two decades and chief editor of ‘Mahuri’, Nial, a resident of Bhawanipatna, wrote two poems titled ‘Asa Paleiba Andhara Adaku’ and ‘Maguchhi Mo Sansara’ during the lockdown period, describing human sensitivity and the direction the present society is heading towards.

Moved by the poems, Bankim Mund, a lecturer, had translated these two poems into English, resulting in Emanuela Rizzo showing interest to translate them into Italian.

Nial says his poems are being well appreciated in Italy and other European countries after Emanuela Rizzo’s translation. Back in his native district, he has since been lapping up accolades and words of appreciation.

Nial’s poems have already been published in many leading Odia and Hindi newspapers. He has three poem collections titled ‘Srushti’, ‘Pachash Barshara Pachashti Phasal’ and ‘Jhia Ra Chitrakhata’ to his credit.

He has worked as the editor of weekly magazine ‘Surya’, ‘Kalahandi Express’ and ‘Abhyutthanam’.

Another monthly news magazine ‘Bande Kalahandi’, edited by him, is all set to be launched soon. He is also known as a social activist.

