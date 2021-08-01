Kendrapara: After remaining closed for three months, Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) in Kendrapara district will reopen from August 5.

The national park, under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district, had been kept out of bounds for visitors from May 1 till July 31 owing to the beginning of breeding season of the endangered estuarine crocodiles.

During mating season, the crocodiles tend to become ferocious. A three-month ban is imposed each year on entry of tourists into the park to ensure safety of visitors and, at the same time, give a congenial environment to the reptiles.

Four days after shutting the BNP’s gate, the Odisha government imposed lockdown May 5. The three-month ban ended July 31. However, the park remained closed in view of the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions.

After the government annouced relaxations in lockdown norms and reopening of parks across the state, the BNP authorities announced that the park will reopen for tourists from August 5. The visitors will be allowed to visit the park during day time only.

No decision has been taken regarding night stay of tourists inside the park, it was learnt.

PNN