Kendrapara: After a three-month ban, Bhitarkanika National Park will be reopened for tourists and visitors August 1. Raj Nagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest division had imposed a three months ban from May 1 last to July 31 on the entry of tourists and visitors into Bhitarkanika National park for the safety of tourists and to provide a congenial atmosphere for the estuarine crocodiles during the nesting process of the reptiles, said Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav, DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and wildlife division. Bhitarakanika National Park authorities had spotted 114 crocodile nests in Kanika, Gahirmatha, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar wildlife forest ranges, Jadav said.

The authorities have made it mandatory for the visitors to bring one of their identity proofs, for entry into the park. If any tourists fail to show his/her identity proof, he/she would not be allowed to enter the park area – Dangamala crocodile Research and conservation centre. The park authorities have also made it mandatory for the tourists to wear life jackets and possess lifebuoy, if they reach Bhitarkanika National Park via water route, official sources said.

A ban has been imposed on tourists carrying liquor, polythene and plastic bags inside the Bhitarkanika National park. To attract the tourists, selfie points have been set up, fibre boats deployed along with the Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and wildlife division recently. A 600-metre long wooden canopy bridge will be inaugurated Thursday, for the tourists to have a better view of the fauna and flora of Bhitarkanika National Park from the bridge, ACF-cumin-charge of Kanika forest and wildlife Range Manas Das said.