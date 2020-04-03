Bhogarai : The three-week long countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus has severely impacted betel leaf farming in Bhogarai and Baliapala blocks in Balasore district,

Betel leaf farmers are apprehensive of suffering heavy losses as they are not being able to sell the produce and are being forced to store it in huge quantities. They are afraid that if the leaves are left in the open for an indefinite period, rot would set in. With no labourers and vehicles available, the farmers are not being able to sell the leaf to retail merchants.

More than one thousand farmers of the two blocks depend upon the betel leaf production for their livelihood. Betel farming provides jobs to scores of people in these areas. In fact, people have managed to strengthen their economy with betel leaf farming.

Last year cyclone Fani caused a huge loss to the betel farmers. This time around the farmers had thought of doing good business, but fate has something else in store for them. They are once more staring at heavy losses due to the lockdown.

Betel leaf produced in Bhogarai and Baliapala is also sent in huge quantities to places like New Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai and other parts of India. However, this time around the farmers have not been able to send leaf to other parts of the country. Also with all local shops that sell tobacco products downing shutter, the sale of ‘paan’ has also stopped. Hence the betel leaf farmers are also not being able to sell their products locally.

However, it is not the farmers who are suffering. Sales of pesticides used to protect betel leaf from insects have also decreased. Farmers have said that if the lockdown continues for more than 21 days, it will be impossible for them to survive as they will suffer huge losses.

PNN