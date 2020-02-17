Bhograi: With the lone doctor of Bhograi primary health centre in Balasore district not coming to work since February 3, patients visiting the PHC are at the receiving end.

According to local people, the PHC had been functioning without doctors and sufficient staff. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Bhograi MLA Anant Das got a doctor for the PHC two years ago. Dr Chinmay Kumar Parida had since been treating people here. February 3, relatives of a patient and Dr Parida had a verbal duel over the treatment of the patient. Accusing Dr Parida of slapping them, they staged a demonstration at the gate of the PHC with burning tyres.

Later, the agitating relatives lodged a complaint against Dr Parida with the Bhograi police station. And Dr Parida too lodged a complaint, refuting the allegations leveled against him. And since then Dr Parida has not been coming to the PHC and is on leave, it was learnt.

As the PHC has become devoid of any doctor, patients visiting to this PHC are experiencing a lot of difficulties. About 7,000 people of Sultanpur, Sunadharabasan, Bhograi, Rasulpur, Kumbhiragadi, Jayarampur and Gopinathput panchayats depend on this PHC.

However, AYUSH doctor Dr Brajdulal Kar, pharmacist Danda Hembram, who is on deputation and a Class IV employee Dushasan Ghadai are managing the scene.

According to Dr Kar and other staff, every day about 150 patients come to this PHC. After not getting any doctor, they have to go back and get themselves treated at private clinics, spending money.

When contacted, local sarpanch Prabir Kumar Giri said the PHC has been selected for ‘Kayakalp’ award. But it running without a doctor has affected the health service. “The need of the hour is that for the sake of humanity the patient’s relatives and the doctor should withdraw their respective complaints and help resume the service at the PHC,” Giri observed.

