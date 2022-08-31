Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be adapted into a comic book series, the actor has announced.

Production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics, India’s iconic comic book distributor and publisher, to bring Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa, based on Aaryan’s character, for the young audience.

“Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein… This one is for all my lil fans #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa @diamondcomicsindia @tseries.Official @cine1studios,” Aaryan captioned the cover art of the upcoming comic book on Instagram on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

“Keep the excitement flowing as we introduce #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa comics coming very soon to entertain you and your family!” read the post by Diamond Comics.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy was released in theatres May 20. Also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 collecting over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

Aaryan will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy and Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada.