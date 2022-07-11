Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan’s latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its dream run at the theatres. Kartik successfully marks a 50-day run of the film at the box office Sunday, even as it continues to attract eyeballs on OTT.

The young superstar had the country doing the ZigZag step in front of the theatre screens ever since the film released May 20. Right from the biggest opening weekend of the year, to a worldwide collection of more than Rs 230 crores net, Kartik’s horror comedy has been doing wonders at the box office and even with many other big films releasing in the following weeks, it continues its run in theatres, completing 50 days Sunday.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 would be Kartik’s sixth film to do over 50 days at the box office now, after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

“50 DAYS IN THEATRES !!! ??

Ab hafton wala zamana nahi raha, ab toh yehi Golden Jubilee hai ??

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ????”

This film is doing over a 50-day run at a time when it looked so difficult for Bollywood, with the film also running on OTT since over a fortnight already. Kartik has surprised with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and cemented his position as a bankable superstar of the A-league.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also has Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.