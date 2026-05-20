Bhopal: A Bhopal district court Wednesday refused to allow a second post-mortem examination of model and actor Twisha Sharma, even as her family continues to demand a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, citing alleged inconsistencies in the investigation.

“Directions for conducting a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi for forensic analysis of the deceased dated 19-05-26 is hereby dismissed,” Judicial Magistrate Anudita Gupta ordered.

During the hearing, the court also addressed the issue of preserving the body of Twisha Sharma, currently kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal.

AIIMS Bhopal authorities informed the court that the body needs to be stored at -80 degree C to prevent decomposition, and no such low-temperature facility is available in Bhopal.

“Therefore, in this regard, a letter be issued to the Station House Officer concerned Police Station immediately obeying the following directions as to whether a low-temperature preservation facility is available in other higher medical institutions of Madhya Pradesh and medical institutions of other states or private institutions and submit a written report to this Court without any delay,” the order stated.

The development comes as Bhopal Police formally wrote to Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, warning that her body could begin decomposing due to the lack of ultra-low temperature storage facilities at AIIMS Bhopal.

During the same hearing, the Assistant Public Prosecutor moved an application stating that the accused Samarth Singh is absconding and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for his arrest.

The prosecution submitted that “there is a strong possibility that the accused might flee abroad” and sought directions to the Regional Passport Officer, Arera Hills, Bhopal, regarding cancellation or suspension of his passport.

The court said it appears appropriate to hear the accused and ordered notice to Samarth Singh to show cause why his passport should not be cancelled or suspended.

The court also issued directions to the SHO to ensure service of notice.

Meanwhile, Advocate Enosh George Carlo, appearing for the accused Samarth Singh, filed an application under Section 175(3) of the CrPC / Section 175 of the BNSS. The matter will be taken up for the production of the police report and further proceedings May 23.