Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) Wednesday announced the run of MEMU train between Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak from April 7, 2021 as per the following.

The train will leave Bhubaneswar at 17:55hrs April 7 and reach Bhadrak at 21:15hrs.

While returning, it will leave Bhadrak at 06:15hrs April 8 and reach Bhubaneswar at 09:50hrs. Stoppages will include Vani Vihar, Mancheswar, Patia, Bhubaneswar New, Barang, Gopalpur Balikuda, Kathajori PH, Cuttack, Kendrapara Road, Manguli Chowdwar, Nergundi, Kapilas Road, Jhadeswar, Byree, Barithengada, Dhanmandal, Haridaspur, New Garh Madhupur, Jenapur, Brahmani, Jakhapura, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Korai, Baitarani Road, Dulakhapatna, Manjuri Road, Kenduapada, Kapali Road and Baudpur.

Earlier, ECoR had announced running of MEMU trains between Bhubaneswar & Keonjhar and between Puri & Anugul. Apart from this, running of Special train between Hatia & Puri, Sambalpur & Puri and between Paradeep & Puri were also announced for convenience of passengers.

Services of few more local passenger/MEMU trains and some express trains will be announced shortly, keeping in view the pandemic and protocols. Meanwhile, it has been decided to cancel the services of Bhubaneswar-Koraput-Bhubaneswar Special Train via Sambalpur, Titilagarh & Rayagada from April 19 from Bhubaneswar and from April 20, 2021 from Koraput.