Bhubaneswar: One of the women rescued in the Balianta incident Friday appealed to the police and administration not to take action against local residents who intervened, saying they saved her life after two men allegedly attacked her and attempted to “sexually assault” her Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Bhingarapur area under the Balianta police limits. One of the accused, identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain, later died in an alleged mob lynching following the incident.

According to the victim, she and her friend were riding a scooter when two men on a motorcycle allegedly rammed their vehicle, causing them to fall on the road. She alleged that one of the accused “assaulted her, tore the stole covering her face and ripped her clothes.”

“I screamed for help, following which local residents rushed to the spot and rescued us,” the woman said.

She alleged that she lost consciousness during the incident and regained her senses later to find local residents covering her with clothes and providing first aid.

The victim said she sustained injuries to her legs and head, while her friend also suffered injuries to her leg and head during the incident. She said she had never seen the two accused before.

Appealing to the police and administration, the woman urged authorities not to take action against the local residents who intervened. “Had the locals not come to my rescue, I would not have been alive today,” she said.

The woman, who lodged a complaint against the accused, said she did not want anyone to lose their life but added that local residents reacted after witnessing the assault.

Sources said five persons have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged lynching, and a special team has been formed for further investigation.

PNN