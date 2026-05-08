Bhubaneswar: One more person was arrested in connection with the lynching of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting two women in Odisha’s Khurda district, police said Friday.

With this arrest, the number of people apprehended in the case rose to five, he said.

Director General of Police YB Khurania and State Commission for Women chairperson Sobhna Mohanty undertook an on-spot inquiry during the day.

Accompanied by Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, the DGP inspected the place under the Balianta Police Station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, where a mob attacked two men Thursday, leaving one of them dead and another critically injured, an officer said.

“Based on video footage, one more person was arrested in the case, taking the total number of apprehended people to five,” the DGP said.

Expressing concerns over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had directed the DGP to take strict action against the culprits who beat the man to death over charges of sexual assault of two women.

Majhi also requested the State Commission (SCW) for Women chairperson to speak to the two women.

The SCW chief said she visited the lynching site and talked to local police.

Mohanty said she will submit a report to the chief minister and recommend action based on the findings.

After meeting the two victims, the commission chairperson said, “They want police security. They will be provided with all assistance as required. I will submit the report to the Chief Minister.”