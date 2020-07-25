Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday said that 111 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 62 of them are quarantine cases, 49 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 29 persons who were infected with the virus have recovered.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/2reCdHoT9x — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 25, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday morning, 1,828 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 863 have recovered. While there are 952 active cases, 11 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed 24,000 Saturday as 1,320 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 130 with a record single-day spike of 10 fatalities. A total of 887 new patients have been detected in different quarantine centres, while 433 were found through contact-tracing exercises.