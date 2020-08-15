Bhubaneswar: As many as 277 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 181 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 96 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 133 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/UXtaEQCphH — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 15, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 5,119 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 3,251 have recovered. While there are 1,839 active cases, 23 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 57,126 with the detection of record 2,496 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 333. As many as 1,591 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 905 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 47,887 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,55,713.