Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to contain wrong-way driving, Commissionerate Police has decided to set up spike barriers on several important roads of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

These barriers otherwise known as tyre busters, will work as speed breakers for vehicles coming from the correct side of the road and act as tyre killers for those vehicles driving on the wrong side. This model is already in place in several cities including Pune, Hyderabad and Noida, police said.

The Commissionerate Police has identified a total of 242 wrong-way driving spots in the twin cities. Of them, 32 are extremely vulnerable.

The police will install this system at a specific point on an experimental basis initially. Later, depending on the outcome of the pilot project, installation will be extended to other places, informed Commissionerate Police sources.