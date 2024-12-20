Bhubaneswar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid on the residence of former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, a source said Friday.

The source added that the raid is underway at Patnaik’s residence in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The reason behind the central agency’s action remains unclear as no official statement has been released regarding the searches at the time of filling this copy.

Patnaik has yet to comment on the raid.

PNN